Published 00:24 IST, October 1st 2024
'Awaaz Karo Uncle': 71 Lamborghinis Bring Mussoorie to a Standstill in a Viral Video
A convoy of 71 Lamborghinis transformed Mussoorie's streets into a spectacle, captivating onlookers and showcasing impressive local traffic management.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Awaaz Karo Uncle': 71 Lamborghinis Bring Mussoorie to a Standstill in a Viral Video | Image: Instagram/sirishchandran
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:24 IST, October 1st 2024