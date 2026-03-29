Awkward Moment: Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Trips, Falls During US-Iran Peace Talks | Watch

Islamabad: In a humiliating turn of events, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stumbled and fell in front of world leaders at a event convened in Islamabad, Pakistan, to bring an end to the ongoing war between Israel-US and Iran.

A video of Ishaq Dar's awkward fall has gone viral on social media. The video showed Dar moving forward to welcome dignitaries and pose with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty for a photoshoot, when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on the ground.

People rushed towards him to help him up, following which he was seen setting his hair with his hands before posing for photographs with Abdelatty.

Ishaq Dar setting his hair after falling | Image: X

Officials reportedly claimed that Dar was unhurt following the fall and attended the bilateral talks that were scheduled to be held.

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Netizens brutally mocked the awkward fall, with a person saying, “Loan maange ka tarika thoda sa casual tha but chalega (What a casual way to ask for loan).” Another said, “Shoelaces also running away from the summit.”

An X user commented, "In India we say, "Jhoot ke pAnv nahi hotey" meaning , “the lies have no legs”…Pakistan itself is a lie. It has to fall since lies have no legs."



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Netizen share AI-generated pic while reacting to Dar's video | Image: X

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