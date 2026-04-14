Baby Monkey Plays With Teddy Bear At Mexican Zoo, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

Mexico City: A baby patas monkey at a zoo in Mexico has found an unlikely source of comfort, a stuffed teddy bear, after its inexperienced mother was unable to properly care for it.

According to zoo authorities, the newborn patas monkey was separated from its mother shortly after birth when keepers noticed signs of neglect and difficulty in maternal care, a situation not uncommon among first-time primates.

To ensure the infant’s survival and emotional well-being, caretakers stepped in with round-the-clock monitoring, hand-feeding, and a soft toy to mimic the warmth typically provided by a mother. The teddy bear now accompanies the baby, apparently helping reduce stress and offering a sense of comfort in the absence of maternal contact.

Zoo officials said such objects are often used in animal care to support young animals that are hand-reared, particularly primates that rely heavily on physical bonding in early life.

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“They cling, and at that age all the security they have comes from their mother. So, in the absence of his mother, what we do is substitute her with a stuffed toy that, as you can see, is furry so that he can hold on to it. This is completely natural behaviour for him. He needs to feel sheltered and safe in order to move around and even feed himself. If you noticed, he clings completely to his stuffed toy. This toy will gradually be removed so that when he reaches an appropriate age, he can let go of it completely and integrate with other patas monkeys,” the zoo official mentioned.

The monkey is being kept under close observation and is said to be responding well to care. Staff remain hopeful that as it grows stronger, it may eventually be reintroduced to its mother or integrated with other members of its group.

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The heartwarming intervention has drawn attention online, with many praising the efforts of zoo staff to ensure the animal’s well-being while highlighting the challenges of raising young animals in captivity.

How The Internet Reacted

The internet heaped all praise to zookeepers for caring for the baby monkey. “That baby monkey deserves all the comfort it can get, hope it snuggles that bear a lot,” he said.

“The zoo stepped in with love. Pure innocence and cuteness in the middle of a tough world. Nature never fails to remind us how fragile and beautiful life is. Adorable!” another comment read.