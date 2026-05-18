Bath Time Turns Fatal: Chennai Tourist Killed After Elephants Clash at Karnataka Wildlife Camp

What began as a quiet morning attraction at Karnataka’s popular Dubare elephant camp ended in horror after a tourist from Chennai was caught in the middle of a violent clash between two elephants and trampled to death.

Jyunesh, 33, had travelled to the camp in Kodagu district and was watching the elephants being bathed, a routine activity that draws large crowds of visitors every day, when chaos suddenly erupted.

According to officials, an elephant named Kanchan attacked another elephant, Marthanda, during the bathing session on Tuesday. Mahouts rushed in and tried to calm the animals, but the situation quickly spun out of control.

As the elephants fought, one of them reportedly lost balance and collapsed onto the tourist. In the confusion that followed, the animal repeatedly trampled the woman while attempting to get back up, leaving her with fatal injuries.

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The shocking incident has reignited questions around how close tourists should be allowed near captive elephants, even inside regulated wildlife camps.

Following the tragedy, Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed grief and ordered tighter safety measures around elephants and other wildlife attractions.

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Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed grief over the death of a woman tourist during an elephant clash at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu district and directed officials to enforce stricter safety measures for visitors around wildlife.

The minister also directed forest officials to strictly regulate tourist interaction with elephants and other wildlife. He said visitors must maintain a safe distance from wild animals, regardless of how well-trained they appear.

He further instructed authorities to prohibit tourists from touching elephants, posing for close photographs, bathing elephants, or feeding them items such as jaggery and bananas.

The minister emphasized that animal behavior can be unpredictable at any moment, making safety protocols essential at wildlife camps and tourist destinations.

Authorities have now been directed to stop tourists from touching elephant trunks, feeding the animals, washing them or crowding around them for photographs.

Officials have also been asked to ensure visitors maintain a strict safety distance during all elephant-related activities at camps across the state.

Dubare, known for its elephant interaction programs, remains one of Karnataka’s most visited wildlife tourism spots. But Tuesday’s incident has once again exposed the thin line between wildlife tourism and danger especially when massive animals weighing several tonnes become agitated within seconds.

The death also comes amid a rise in fatal elephant encounters reported from different parts of India in recent months. Last month, a man was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh, while in March, an elderly woman died in an elephant attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh.