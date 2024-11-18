sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bengaluru Auto Driver Puts Poster on Back of Seat to Pitch Startup To Passengers, Wins Internet

Published 20:36 IST, November 18th 2024

Bengaluru Auto Driver Puts Poster on Back of Seat to Pitch Startup To Passengers, Wins Internet

Bengaluru residents witnessed an auto driver who had creatively pasted a promotional template on the back of his auto, pitching his idea to passengers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru auto driver puts poster behind his seat to pitch to passengers about his startup idea
Bengaluru auto driver puts poster behind his seat to pitch to passengers about his startup idea | Image: X
