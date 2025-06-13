Bengaluru Auto Driver Threatens Woman After She Refuses To Pay Extra Fare, Argument Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru/Viral Video: A video has surfaced on social media that shows an angry auto driver demanding extra fare in Bengaluru. The argument between woman and auto driver extends further when auto driver demands woman to speak in Kannada.

The viral video shared by anyadamnson on Instagram claims she was threatened by an auto driver for refusing to pay an extra fare. The incident from Bengaluru, has now sparked outrage online, with many questioning the aggressive behavior of auto drivers and the growing tensions over language preferences.

Bengaluru Auto Driver Viral Video

The woman, shared the video on social media, detailing her confrontation with the auto driver. According to her, the app showed a fare of ₹290, but the driver demanded ₹390 instead. When she refused to pay the extra amount, the situation escalated, with the driver shouting at her and insisting that she speak Kannada instead of Hindi.

Feeling unsafe, Anya called another person for help, stating, “Aap yahan aao, mujhe darr lag raha hai” (Come here, I’m feeling scared). Despite her efforts to de-escalate the situation, the driver continued to intimidate her, mocking her for speaking Hindi and insisting that she had no right to be in Bengaluru if she didn’t speak Kannada.

Viral Bengaluru Auto Driver Video Sparks Outrage

The video now going viral has triggered a debate online, with users expressing mixed reactions. While some justifying the driver’s asking to speak Kannada, others condemned his aggressive behavior, arguing that language should not be a barrier in a cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru.

Woman in her social media post clarified that she was not against learning Kannada but felt disrespected by the driver’s behavior. “We’re part of this city. We live here, we work here, we contribute to its economy. And that means we deserve fairness, dignity, and safety—no matter what language we speak,” she wrote.