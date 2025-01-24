'Bengaluru Closed For North Indians, Non-Kannada Speakers': Social Media Post Sparks Language, Regional Debate

Viral News: Bengaluru has once again become the center of a heated regional debate. While many locals encourage outsiders to learn Kannada and respect the local culture, others call such demands exclusionary.

Now, a viral social media post claiming, “Bengaluru is closed for North India and neighboring states who don’t want to learn Kannada,” has heated the discussion.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Bengaluru is closed for North India and neighboring states who don’t want to learn Kannada. They don’t need Bengaluru if they can’t respect its language and culture.”

Internet Reacts

The controversial post has gone viral, garnering over 50,000 views and 200 comments. It has sharply divided netizens, while some agreed with the sentiment, others criticized it, arguing that learning another language should be a personal choice, not an imposition.

“Under whose orders? Yours???” a user jokingly asked.

Another user suggested, “I agree with your point, but the government should make this mandatory before allowing immigration to Bangalore. Mob justice is never a good solution.”

A third commenter slammed the post, remarking, “Arey waah. Someone just posted a message in English saying one region of India is closed to people from other regions who don’t want to learn Kannada. Reading this post, Britishers would be smiling now.”

Another person highlighted Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan nature, saying, “Today, Bangalore is what it is because of hardworking people from other states who put in all their efforts to develop this city. Don’t forget that! And now that everything is in place, you want others to leave? Shame on those supporting this mindset!”

“India is closed for you if you don’t want to learn at least the top five spoken languages of India. You don’t need India if you can’t respect Indian languages and culture,” another user wrote.