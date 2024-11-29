20-Year-Old Girl's House Hunt Turns Nightmare in Bengaluru, Shares Ordeal on Social media

Bengaluru: A house hunt in a metro city is surely a daunting task. Some find it difficult because of their bachelor status, and for some location, it could be a big issue. On one hand, where social media is flooded with hundreds and thousands of memes and jokes sharing frictions between landlords and tenants, a video has surfaced on social media where a 20-year-old girl is sharing her house hunt experience in Bengaluru.

The 20-year-old girl named Naina shared a video in which she narrates her house hunt experience in Bengaluru, accompanied by a thoughtful caption that reads, "Desperate times call for desperate measures!"

Naina, who was searching for a house in Bengaluru's Domlur area, was refused a stay despite having done all things written. She took to social media, sharing her ordeal and her views on flatmates living in a similar environment and how cumbersome it could be at times to find a place in a metro like Bengaluru to live.

She starts by saying, “I have a lot of friends who are in their mid-20s and late 20s. I keep calling them boomers, old, millennials, etc. I am basically an ageist, but in a good way, not in a very derogatory way, and it hit me yesterday that Karma is a b***h.”

Naina, who was about to move into a flat of her choice in Bengaluru's Domlur area, was rejected for being too young. Naina, who was constantly in touch with her tenants, was denied, and for this very reason left her baffled.

Naina further described how she went on to make a PowerPoint presentation just to prove that she is the right choice for that house to convince her tenant.

As Naina's house hunt ordeal goes viral on social media, comments from netizens start pouring in from all corners of the internet.

One user wrote, “I'm 25 and I could learn so much from you. I'd never be able to put myself out there and ask for help like you did. Kudos. Hope you find your homee soon.” Another viewer says, “I might be wrong here but I think u don’t need to explicitly mention that u don’t smoke and drink. A lot of people do that and might not be comfortable with someone who makes this a big part of their personality. Most people low key don’t care if the other person does / does not do it but when u mention it explicitly they might be like oh, she will create a nuisance when we party like.”

One more user wrote, “This is one of the best thing i have seen this morning , yes ageism is for real be it young or old the Non-Veg is also common in North India even with a family kind of scenario they do not rent space to Non Vegetarians, we are all with you and we know you will find a place soon.”

Naina's experience could be her first, but there are hundreds and thousands of young boys and girls who moved out for studies and jobs struggling every day to find a space of their own in a metro city like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, or Bengaluru, for that matter.