Bengaluru Resident Says Zepto Prices Differ Across Android and iPhone, Shares Screenshots

Bengaluru: A woman from Bengaluru, Vinita Singh, has called out Zepto, a quick commerce app, for a major price difference between the Android and iPhone versions of the app. In a post on LinkedIn, Singh shared two screenshots showing the price of capsicum on Zepto’s app.

The screenshots showed a surprising discrepancy on the Android app, 500-600 grams of capsicum cost just Rs 21, while on the iPhone app, the same amount was priced at Rs 107.

See Post:

Singh asked Zepto for clarification in her post, saying, “Zepto, is there any clarification for this? Both screenshots were taken at the same time this morning, but why such a difference?”

Her post quickly went viral on X, where users also pointed out the strange price difference, noting that the capsicum was the same product, from the same vendor, in the same location, and at the same time.

The post sparked a lively discussion in the comments, with many users sharing their thoughts on the issue. However, Zepto has not yet responded to these claims.

Read Some Comments:

One user aslo praised Blinkit app for their service and good quality products saying, “ in quick commerce anywhich ways blinkit prices are the lowest. they might take take 10rs exrra on delivery but there quality and pricing is best among all other quick commerce players ”