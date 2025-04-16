Bengaluru Woman Shares Harrowing Experience with Ola Cab Driver During Late-Night Ride

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman’s late-night cab ride turned into a nightmare when an OLA driver harassed her on the way back home. Shravika Jain, in a detailed post on social media, recounted her harrowing experience with an Ola driver while travelling home from the airport around 11 PM. Her post has since gone viral, igniting discussions about the need for stricter safety measures in ride-hailing services.

Bengaluru Woman Shares Harrowing Experience with Ola Cab Driver

According to Jain, the driver began behaving inappropriately shortly after the journey started. He stared at her, asked if she spoke Kannada, and then played loud music on YouTube while singing and tapping his thighs. Despite her repeated requests to lower the volume, the driver did not care, responding with unsettling looks.

The situation escalated when the driver lit a cigarette inside the vehicle, ignoring Jain’s objections. Matters worsened when he stopped the cab in the middle of the road, claiming he needed tea. Despite her pleas to be dropped off at home first, the driver exited the vehicle and returned after nearly 10 minutes, continuing to make her feel unsafe in the middle of the night.

Jain’s post has caught the attention of the netizens, with many expressing outrage and calling for better safety protocols in ride-hailing services. One user wrote, “I don’t donno why but such rowdy behaviour and Kannada pride always go hand in hand in Bengaluru. If they are good, they don’t bother about your language and will speak in your language to make you comfortable. That is how typical Bengaluru people are – very cosmopolitan and pleasing – but suddenly this weed of rowdy elements is growing very fast.”

“And how are they allowed to smoke in the middle of the ride without even asking if the passenger is comfortable with it?” said another, tagging Ola Cabs in the comment.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to her post, requesting her contact details to investigate the matter further. Bengaluru Traffic police post reads, “Please provide your contact number via DM.”