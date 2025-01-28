Bihar College Student Filming Reel Inside Exam Hall, Expelled After Video Goes Viral

Samastipur: Bihar's Samastipur College expelled a girl student for filming a reel inside the examination hall. College administration called for strict action after the video of a young girl went viral on social media.

Reel Inside Exam Hall

When the viral reel came to the notice of the Vice Chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, he reprimanded the principal of the college and ordered immediate investigation and action. During the investigation, it was found that a girl student, along with a boy student who had come to take the exam at Samastipur College, had made the reel and made the video viral.

The girl named Kalpana Kumari, daughter of Nagendra Prasad Singh, and also a boy named Kundan Kumar, son of Ram Gati, have been debarred from the examination by Samastipur College, Bihar.

After this, the college administration took action against both the students and expelled them from the remaining exams and decided not to allow them to appear in future exams.

Samastipur College Viral Video