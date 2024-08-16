sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Billionaire's ₹50,000 'Comfortable' High Heels Stir Controversy with Mixed Reactions Online

Published 17:55 IST, August 16th 2024

Billionaire's ₹50,000 'Comfortable' High Heels Stir Controversy with Mixed Reactions Online

Billionaire Sara Blakely's new ₹50,000 high heels blend comfort with style, but online reactions are mixed, calling them ugly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Billionaire's ₹50,000 'Comfortable' High Heels Stir Controversy with Mixed Reactions Online
Billionaire's ₹50,000 'Comfortable' High Heels Stir Controversy with Mixed Reactions Online | Image: X: @karine_hsu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:55 IST, August 16th 2024