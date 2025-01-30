Bizarre: Viral Video Shows Man Using 'Child' to Wipe Snow Off Windscreen

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that captures a man who uses an infant child to clear snow off the windscreen. The video is said to be from the United States however, the exact location of the video is not known.

As viral video unfolds a man in white t shirt appears in the video with a child in his arms whom he uses as wiper to clean his snow covered windscreen. The bizarre video is now sparking an online debate ranging from people calling it insane to some calling it a fake video with a dummy child.

The viral video shared on social media platform X by EndWokeness comes with a caption that says, “Lock him up and throw away the keys.”

Watch Viral Video Here:

Netizens React to Viral Video

Netizens from all corners of the internet are sharing their thoughts in the comment section condemning the act. One user says, “I'm going to be honest, and this may get me suspended.. but if i saw this in real life, like driving by or something, I would get out and become a massive problem very quickly in a not good, or safe way.”

Another user wrote, “This is child abuse caught on camera!”.

“police are investigating after a man used a 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off the windshield of his car in a viral TikTok stunt. The Jefferson County DA could issue an arrest warrant for child endangerment.” says another.