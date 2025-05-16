‘Kuch Zyada Hi Creative Ho Gaye Hai’: Netizens Not Impressed Over Blinkit’s Paper Bag Illustration, Sparks Debate

Updated May 16th 2025, 18:26 IST
Viral News: In a recent viral photo, an oddly sweet illustration on Blinkit’s paper delivery bag has amused the users online. A Reddit user shared the said picture commenting, “Beat the heat, Blinkit style". The illustration depicts a man and a woman drinking coconut water from the same straw in what looks like a hint to relax on a summer afternoon. However, the illustration has sparked mixed reactions from various users with some finding the humour witty to some finding it ‘disgusting’, “I will never ever do this weird s**t with anyone , what is even the point of this , eww”, commented a user.
Another said, “Creative head be like - Kuch zyada hi creative ho gye ye toh” (this has become a bit more creative) - on Blinkit’s creativity overload. A few users even considered it to be a blow to singles’ dignity stating how singles cannot even drink coconut water in peace, “Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein? (Should single people stop drinking coconut water?)” - asked one user.
Some Reddit users also claimed that the illustration’s inspiration was South India’s romance ritual where newlyweds share a straw, while others shared a real-life picture laughing on how this has been online since forever but people seem to be noticing just now. “It is a picture that has been a meme since time immemorial. Its an old generation South India thing of romance..” - a Reddit user commented.
Blinkit is a quick-commerce platform that delivers daily essentials in minutes. Like Zomato’s quirky notifications, Blinkit is often in talks for its eccentric humour and marketing strategies that draws people in. These weird but funny illustrations are not just for fun and games but arguably contribute to word-of-mouth marketing for Blinkit, since it gets people talking about the design and the brand’s values. These designs are a smart multifaceted marketing attempt that not just builds the brand image but also engages the customers. “Blinkit really knows how to add fun and love to their packaging!” - a Reddit user, praising Blinkit’s packaging.
Published May 16th 2025, 18:26 IST