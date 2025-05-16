‘Kuch Zyada Hi Creative Ho Gaye Hai’: Netizens Not Impressed Over Blinkit’s Paper Bag Illustration, Sparks Debate

Viral News: In a recent viral photo, an oddly sweet illustration on Blinkit’s paper delivery bag has amused the users online. A Reddit user shared the said picture commenting, “Beat the heat, Blinkit style". The illustration depicts a man and a woman drinking coconut water from the same straw in what looks like a hint to relax on a summer afternoon. However, the illustration has sparked mixed reactions from various users with some finding the humour witty to some finding it ‘disgusting’, “I will never ever do this weird s**t with anyone , what is even the point of this , eww”, commented a user.

Another said, “Creative head be like - Kuch zyada hi creative ho gye ye toh” (this has become a bit more creative) - on Blinkit’s creativity overload. A few users even considered it to be a blow to singles’ dignity stating how singles cannot even drink coconut water in peace, “Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein? (Should single people stop drinking coconut water?)” - asked one user.

Just An Illustration Or a Real-life Meme?

Some Reddit users also claimed that the illustration’s inspiration was South India’s romance ritual where newlyweds share a straw, while others shared a real-life picture laughing on how this has been online since forever but people seem to be noticing just now. “It is a picture that has been a meme since time immemorial. Its an old generation South India thing of romance..” - a Reddit user commented.

Blinkit’s Marketing Strategy