‘Blood on Call’ Helpline by Government? Here’s the Truth

Fake messages on social media can do more than just mislead you- they can be fatal. In emergencies, fake messages or misinformation can lead to reaching out to the wrong sources, lose precious time or worse, put lives at stake.

One such misleading claim now going viral is about a supposed government-run “Blood on Call” service. According to a fake and viral message, the Government of India has launched a nationwide helpline—104—to provide blood on demand.

But this claim is pure false. It is wrong, misinforming common people and misleading them.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check, has debunked the message, calling it “misleading.” In a tweet, PIB clarified that the claim that the Government of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 104 ‘Blood on Call’ to meet the requirement for blood. Is “misleading.” “GOI is not running any such scheme. This number is used for various helpline services in some states.”

So, What is Helpline 104 Actually For?

The number 104 is indeed used in India, but it is not a centralised, national “Blood on Call” helpline. Instead, it serves different health-related services depending on the state. For example, in some states, 104 connects users to medical advice, health counselling, or telemedicine support and not a blood donation network.

Health misinformation-especially around something as critical as blood availability - can have severe repercussions. People in urgent need of blood may waste precious time calling a nonexistent service or relying on false hope.