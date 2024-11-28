Breathtaking Pillars of Light Illuminate the Sky Over Central Alberta

Residents of Central Alberta were treated to a stunning atmospheric spectacle this morning as light pillars pierced the night sky amid extreme cold temperatures of -30°C. "These ethereal vertical beams of light, often mistaken for supernatural occurrences, are a stunning natural optical illusion created by specific winter conditions."

Light pillars occur when tiny ice crystals suspend in the atmosphere, acting like millions of tiny mirrors that reflect light sources. These plate-shaped ice crystals, typically measuring around 0.02 mm, create a mesmerizing vertical column of light that appears to extend from ground-based light sources into the sky.

How Light Pillars Form

The ideal conditions for light pillars require a precise combination of meteorological factors: extremely cold temperatures between -10° to -40°C, high humidity, and virtually no wind. These conditions allow the hexagonal ice crystals to fall horizontally, reflecting light in a synchronized manner to produce the pillar effect.

While light sources can vary, the most common pillars emerge from streetlights, city illumination, and even natural sources like moonlight. The color of the pillar directly corresponds to the color of the original light source, creating unique visual displays across the winter landscape.

A Common Phenomenon in Extreme Cold

Interestingly, light pillars are not uncommon in regions experiencing extreme cold, such as Northern Canada, Alaska, and parts of Russia. Due to their otherworldly appearance, they have occasionally sparked UFO reports among observers.

Meteorologists emphasize that light pillars are purely optical illusions. The pillars are not physically located above the light source but are created by the collective reflection of light from suspended ice crystals.

Winter’s Mystical Beauty