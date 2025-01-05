Bride Takes Bathroom Break, Flees Away with Cash, Jewellery Mid-Wedding in UP

Khajni: In a bizarre incident, a bride fled her wedding with cash and jewelry, leaving her 40-year-old groom high and dry in Uttar Pradesh's Khajni Area. The incident occurred during the rituals of Kamlesh Kumar’s second marriage at Shiv Temple in Bharohiya, after he had lost his first wife.

Kamlesh, a farmer from Govindpur village in Sitapur, had arranged the marriage through a mediator and paid a commission of ₹30,000.

After the incident, Kamlesh approached the media to share his ordeal.

According to the police, no formal complaint has been filed as of yet. However, they said the matter would be investigated if a complaint is lodged.

According to Kamlesh, the bride arrived at the temple on Friday with her mother, while he came with his own family. Kamlesh alleged that he had provided the woman with sarees, beauty products, and jewelry, in addition to covering the wedding expenses. As the ceremony began, the bride excused herself to go to the bathroom—but she never returned. Her mother also disappeared.

"I just wanted to rebuild my family, but ended up losing everything," Kamlesh told reporters.

Superintendent of Police, South, Jitendra Kumar confirmed that no complaint had been filed at the local police station, but the case would be investigated if one is submitted.

