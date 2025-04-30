British Man Proudly Waves Indian Flag, Bashes Pakistan Over Kashmir On Streets of London | WATCH

Viral News: Amid ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, protests are taking place all over the world with people showing solidarity and supporting India after the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack. A video has surfaced on social media today that shows a British man holding an Indian flag on the streets of London standing in India's support, calling out the bluff of Pakistan.

British Man Proudly Waves Indian Flag, Bashes Pakistan Over Kashmir

As the video unfolds, an English man can be seen roaming around in a park where a few Pakistanis were also present. The man starts waving the Indian flag and starts shouting slogans ‘India Zindabad’ and ‘Kashmir is India’s’. Many Pakistanis came to heckle him but couldn't challenge the man's spirit.

The British man did not stop here; he went on to bash Pakistanis, calling it a failed nation. The man also praised how the Indian cricket team never lost a match in the cricket World Cup.

Watch British Man Viral Video Here

Britisher also condemned Pakistan over the loss of 26 lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The video shared on social media X today on Apr 30 is going rapidly viral and has grossed over 282.7K views and counting.

Netizens React to Englishman Viral Video

Netizens in the comment section seem to resonate with the British man, praising him for the bold act. One user wrote, “Give this Englishman business rights in India for speaking the truth and doing a good deed. His ancestral past atrocities are forgiven because he is rewriting their wrongs with right deeds in the present and has evolved.”

“Indian salute and respect to the Englishman coming out and speaking the truth,” said another. “All they could do was heckle him because he spoke facts!” wrote one more.