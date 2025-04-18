Budapest University Students Try Mouth Watering Gol Gappe For First Time. Watch Their Reaction

Budapest University students try gol gappe for the first time. | Image: Instagram

Budapest: A video is going viral on social media, showing students in Budapest trying one of India’s most loved foods—Gol Gappe or Pani Puri—during an event celebrating the International Day.

A university in Budapest organised International Day celebrations, where a Pani Puri stall was among the many eateries set up for students.

A clip circulating on Instagram and other social media platforms shows students trying Gol Gappe for the first time, and their reactions say it all that they absolutely loved it.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the user wrote, “International Day at university was so much fun! Our Indian stall had everything from Bhelpuri to sweets, but Pani Puri? Definitely the main character. Watching everyone try it for the first time was pure gold hahaha."

Besides Pani Puri, the Indian stall also featured other desi dishes, including Bhelpuri – another spicy, tangy go-to dish to satisfy immediate hunger, along with various sweets.

However, Pani Puri emerged as the main attraction at the Indian stall, as students were seen enjoying the snack filled with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and mouth-watering tangy, spicy, chilled tamarind juice.

The video captures students gulping freshly fried semolina (Suji) balls filled with all the required ingredients, one after another. Their reactions clearly show that the dish was a hit.

The video shared on Instagram has so far received nearly 3 lakh likes. A user commented on the video saying no Indian snack develop such an intense craving like Pani Puri once you start liking it as it’s highly addictive.