Buffalo Climbs Roof To Escape Rain In MP's Singrauli District, Dramatically Rescued Using Hydraulic Crane

Singrauli: A dramatic rescue operation of a buffalo in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district has left residents in splits. According to reports, a buffalo climbed the stairs of a house to escape the rain and found itself stranded on the roof. It was after a few hours that a hydraulic crane was called to the site to rescue the buffalo from the roof. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing reactions from netizens.

As per sources, the buffalo, which had sought refuge from the rain by climbing up to the roof of Ram Surat Yadav's house in Dadar village of Singrauli, was unable to come down on its own, prompting a rescue operation.

As per claims, the buffalo's climb up the stairs was likely a desperate attempt to escape the pouring rain that had flooded the streets. However, once it reached the roof, it was stuck and couldn't climb down. The situation became increasingly dire as the buffalo struggled to find a way down, and fear of it falling from the roof at night mounted.

After hours of effort, the locals finally decided to call in a hydraulic crane to rescue the stranded buffalo. The crane was carefully deployed to lift the buffalo off the roof and bring it safely back to the ground.

Following the rescue, the incident brought smiles to the faces of the villagers and a shy of relief.