Caught on Cam: Gujarat Tourist Dies as Paraglider Crashes into Hillside in Dharamshala, Video Sparks Safety Concerns

Dharamshala: A 27-year-old tourist from Gujarat, Satish Rajesh, tragically lost his life after a paragliding crash near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The accident happened on Sunday during a paragliding flight with two people from the popular Indru Nag Paragliding Site.

Satish was flying with pilot Suraj when the paraglider lost control just moments after takeoff. The glider reportedly veered off course and crashed into a hillside.

A video of the crash, captured by bystanders, is now circulating widely on social media, sparking renewed concerns over adventure sports safety in the region.

Victim Succumbed to Injuries

Following the crash, Satish sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala, before being referred to Tanda Medical College in Kangra. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Pilot Suraj also sustained injuries and is currently under treatment.

Authorities have identified the victim and informed his family. The body will be handed over following post-mortem procedures.

Social Media Reacts

The viral crash video has led to an outpouring of shock and anger online. Many users questioned the lack of safety protocols and demanded stricter regulations for adventure sports operators.

Some posts read:

"This is heartbreaking. Why isn’t there regular equipment inspection?"

"Another young life lost how many more before action is taken?"

“Ban it until it's made safe. Tourists shouldn’t pay with their lives.”

Investigation Underway

ASP City Hitesh Lakhanpal confirmed a formal investigation has been launched. The Station House Officer (SHO) has been assigned to lead the inquiry, which will focus on whether there was any negligence or violation of safety standards by the operator.

A letter has also been sent to the tourism department, requesting an internal review of the incident.