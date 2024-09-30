sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Caught on Camera: Biology Teacher Engages in Obscene Acts with Student at Kanpur Coaching Centre

Published 11:49 IST, September 30th 2024

Caught on Camera: Biology Teacher Engages in Obscene Acts with Student at Kanpur Coaching Centre

The video, which has gone viral, shows a man wearing a white shirt, allegedly Siddiqui, talking and kissing the girl.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The CCTV footage reveals a biology teacher in a NEET coaching institute allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with a student.
The CCTV footage reveals a biology teacher in a NEET coaching institute allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with a student. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:49 IST, September 30th 2024