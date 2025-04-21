Caught on Cam: Pet Owner Pulls Hair, Assaults Female Vet After Dog’s Death in Mexico

In the video, the distraught owner can be seen grabbing a female veterinarian by the hair and violently pulling her. | Image: X

Viral Video: A shocking incident at a veterinary clinic in Durango, Mexico, has gone viral after a pet owner physically attacked a female veterinarian when her dog died during treatment.

Dr. Emmanuel Nava, the veterinarian who operates the Navet veterinary clinic on Alberto Terrones Street, has reported that the incident, which unfolded on camera, left his staff traumatized and concerned for their safety.

According to Dr. Nava, a woman had brought her dog to the clinic for a second opinion regarding its respiratory issues. Despite the medical team's best efforts, the puppy tragically passed away during treatment. However, what followed was an act of violence that shocked everyone.

CCTV footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the pet owner assaulting one of the clinic’s female veterinarians. The woman is seen grabbing the veterinarian by her hair and pulling her violently. Thankfully, male staff members stepped in immediately to stop the attack and protect their colleague.



The clinic has now raised serious concerns about staff safety and security in light of this disturbing incident.

They have called on local authorities to thoroughly investigate the assault and take necessary actions to ensure the protection of medical personnel.