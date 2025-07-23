Caught on Camera: Woman Grabs Man’s Collar, Pulls Out Machete During on Busy Street

Jammu: In a dramatic case of road rage, a woman in Jammu was caught on camera threatening a man with a machete like weapon after a minor traffic brush-up.

The incident occurred when her car was slightly grazed by another vehicle. Instead of settling the matter peacefully, she stepped out, grabbed the other driver by his collar, and shockingly retrieved a gandasa, a large traditional blade from her own car.

The heated altercation quickly drew attention as stunned passersby began recording the incident. The footage, which rapidly went viral online, led social media users to dub the woman “Gandasa Lady.”

Local police reached the spot shortly after receiving reports and managed to disarm the woman. Both individuals involved were taken to the police station for questioning.

The incident has triggered conversations around the growing issue of road rage and the disturbing rise in civilians carrying weapons in public spaces.

A Disturbing Trend of Rising Road Rage

This incident is just one in a growing list of violent road rage episodes being reported across Indian cities. Experts say such reactions often stem from a mix of daily stress, overcrowded roads, lack of emotional regulation, and, increasingly, a sense of entitlement behind the wheel.