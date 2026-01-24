Caught on CCTV: Man Narrowly Escapes Death Trying to Save His Car in Manali

A shocking incident was caught on CCTV in Manali where a man almost fell into a gorge while trying to save his car.

Manali, which is experiencing considerable snowfall this year, has turned into a winter wonderland for the many tourists visiting the popular destination, however the same snow has made the mountainous roads and nooks even more treacherous due to lack of friction.

In the video, the car can be seen skidding off ice into a gorge due to the slippery conditions before the man arrives on the scene and tries to stop it physically.

However, the scene becomes increasingly dangerous as the car heads straight for the gorge along with the man. Thankfully, the man loses his balance and falls before the car drags him into what could have been a fatal fall.

The video also shows a bunch of other tourists in the place, who seem shocked by what was sure to be a tragic accident.

After the video went viral on social media, many have expressed shock, however some are questioning the man's decision to put his life on the line to save the errant car, with one user commenting “Only question is where did he get the confidence that he could stop a sliding car in snow all alone? Roads are extremely slippery and connectivity is affected across the state. Please don’t rush just to see snow". The incident also triggered a conversation around safety on icy roads with one comment saying, “Confidence doesn't beat physics. On icy roads, one wrong move can cost a life. Don't turn snowfall into a disaster. Snow may look beautiful, but icy roads are deadly. Trying to stop a sliding car alone is extremely dangerous. Follow advisories and respect the mountains," while another hilariously added, “I always quote don't be a Gama in the land of Lama."