Chai, Pakoda & Pehli Baarish: Singapore Envoy Enjoys 1st Rain Of 2026 In India | VIRAL
Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, shared a light-hearted moment on social media as he celebrated the first rainfall of 2026 in India. His post struck a chord with Indians, many of whom appreciated the cultural connect and warmth.
New Delhi: Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, shared a light-hearted moment on social media as he celebrated the first rainfall of 2026 in India. Posting from the official X handle of ‘Singapore in India’, the envoy marked the occasion with the India's much-loved dish of chai and pakodas, calling it a perfect way to welcome the season’s first “baarish”.
The post featured a series of images showing the envoy enjoying the monsoon mood indoors. Along with the pictures, the envoy tweeted, “Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?😁”
The envoy also shared a picture of greenery soaked by rain.
The tweet struck a chord with Indian social media users, many of whom appreciated the cultural connect and warmth. A social media user commented on his post, saying, "Looks very good Sir. I want to join." Another said, “Akele akele.” A comment read, "Lucky you sir, I am jealous!!"
This comes as rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday morning.
