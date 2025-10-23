China's New CR450 Bullet Train Shatters Speed Records in Trial Runs

China is setting a new global standard for rail travel. The next-generation bullet train, the CR450, recently achieved an unprecedented speed of 453 kilometers per hour (km/h) during pre-service trials on a high-speed line.

Engineered to operate commercially at 400 km/h, the CR450 is currently undergoing qualification tests across the Shanghai-to-Chengdu rail corridor.

What Makes It the Fastest?

The CR450 represents a major leap forward from China's current service train, the CR400 Fuxing (which runs at 350 km/h). Its record-breaking performance is thanks to several key design changes like the new train features a longer, sleeker nose and a roofline 20 cm lower than its predecessor, helping to cut aerodynamic drag by a significant 22 per cent. The CR450 is also 50 tonnes lighter. It can accelerate from a standstill to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds- a major improvement in efficiency.

Setting World Records

Beyond the single-train speed, the CR450 also set a world record when two trains passed each other at an incredible combined speed of 896 km/h during the trials.

Before it can carry passengers, the CR450 must successfully log 600,000 kilometers of trouble-free testing to prove its reliability and safety. Its successful trials confirm China’s continued global leadership in high-speed rail technology.