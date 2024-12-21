Chinese Man Pays ₹55 Lakh for Bride, Finds Out She Was Already Married

In a shocking tale of deceit and heartbreak, a man from China’s Hubei province was swindled out of ₹55 lakh by a woman he thought he was going to marry. The incident has caused an uproar online, with many calling for strict action against those behind the scam.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the ordeal began when the man, identified as Shin, came across an advertisement for wedding planning services. During this process, he met a woman named Shaoyu, and the two quickly developed a romantic relationship online. They exchanged regular messages, leading to what Shin thought was a promising future together.

The relationship soon became very expensive. Shaoyu asked for ₹22 lakh as a “bride price” due to tradition. She also asked for money to buy gifts for her sister and to pay for her mother’s medical expenses, which added a lot of financial pressure on Shin. Even though Shin had some doubts, Shaoyu convinced him through calls and photos. Over the year, Shin sent her more than ₹55 lakh.

The families finally decided to meet in person, but when Shin saw the woman claiming to be Shaoyu, he was shocked. She looked very different from the photos she had sent him. She explained the difference by saying the pictures had been edited with filters. Despite this, Shin still chose to go ahead with the wedding plans and kept sending her money.