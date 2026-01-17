'Chips!':Toddler’s Adorable Request To CM Yogi Adityanath Wins the Internet, Watch Video

Gorakhpur: A 14-second clip of pure innocence has stolen the spotlight, where a heartwarming interaction between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a small child has gone viral, proving that even the most powerful leaders are no match for the simple demands of a hungry toddler.

A Sweet Surprise

The incident took place on January 15, 2026, at the Baba Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister, who also serves as the Gorakshpeethadhishwar of the temple, was busy overseeing the Makar Sankranti celebrations and interacting with the thousands of devotees who had gathered to offer 'Khichdi.'

While the CM was seated and greeting families, a toddler was brought forward to receive his blessings. The moment was caught in camera where Yogi Adityanath leaned in with a smile and asked the child a standard question: "Aur kya chahiye, batao?" (What else do you want?)

The child, visibly determined, leaned into the Chief Minister's ear and whispered a single word: "Chips."

Advertisement

The unexpected request immediately broke the formal atmosphere, sending the Chief Minister and the surrounding crowd into fits of laughter. Touched by the child's honesty, Yogi Adityanath was seen laughing heartily before reportedly ensuring the little one's "demand" was met.

This unexpected moment of innocence broke the formal atmosphere into fits of laughter. Touched by the child's honesty, Yogi Adityanath was seen laughing heartily before reportedly ensuring the little one's "demand" was met.

Advertisement

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly became a viral sensation, gathering millions of views across X and Instagram.

"The ultimate negotiator," one user joked. "He could have asked for anything, but he knew his priorities."

Another user commented, "Yogi ji's 'respect button' for not just being a leader, but a 'Toffee Wale Baba' to these kids."

The humour didn't stop there, with some users playfully suggesting the child was asking for "Nano-chips for UP's development," while others debated the flavour, warning, "Don’t give him the green Lays, give him the red one!"

The "Toffee Wale Baba" Legacy