'Clerical Error': Man Slapped With ₹21 Lakh Challan For Not Wearing Helmet In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A bizarre clerical error took place in Uttar Pradesh as a man riding a scooter was fined almost ₹21 lakh for not wearing a helmet. The staggering amount left the man shocked. He posted a picture of the challan on social media, which soon went viral, following which police conducted an internal inquiry and issued a clarification.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar district's Gandhi Colony checkpoint in New Mandi area, where Anmol Singhal was stopped by the traffic police for not wearing a helmet. As per reports, the man also did not have necessary documents. His vehicle was seized and a challan was slapped against him.

The man was issued the challan under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act). However, due to a human error, a sub-inspector forgot to write ‘MV Act' after Section 207. Since the minimum fine under Section 207 is ₹4,000, the numbers ‘207’and ‘4000’ got clubbed together to become the staggering figure of ₹20,74,000.

Following an outrage over the issue, the police accepted their mistake. Acknowledging the matter, the Muzaffarnagar Police said in an X post, "The Nai Mandi Police Station has issued a challan to a scooter rider for violating traffic rules; however, the amount mentioned in the challan was erroneously recorded." It added that the clerical error has been amended in accordance with the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Advertisement

In a huge relief to the scooter rider, a fresh challan of ₹4,000 has been issued.