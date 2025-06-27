Cloud Falls From Sky In Village, Truth Behind The Bizarre Scene Leaves Everyone Stunned | WATCH

Cloud falls from sky: A strange video from Katka village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has created a stir on social media. The video showed a white, cotton-like figure slowly falling from the sky and landing in the field. The villagers claimed that it was a piece of cloud, but when the truth came out, the matter completely turned around.

On June 24, some youths of the village recorded a video, in which something like a white cloud was seen floating in the air. It looked exactly like a cloud. As soon as it fell on the ground, the villagers ran to explore it out of curiosity. The elders of the village however, remained alert and warned people not to touch it. Some even described it as a piece of cloud falling from the sky.

Not Cloud But Mere Foam?

Soon a revelation labeled this a ‘false claim.' Villagers who identified the material, clarified that this 'cloud' was actually a piece of foam frozen in the nearby river, which flew in the air and fell in the fields. Its shape and colour confused people, which led to the spread of the rumour.

Viral on Social Media

This video went viral on Facebook, Instagram and X like wildfire. Hundreds of people shared it without making an effort to look into the claim. Some users, aware of the reality, commented to shed light on the truth, but by then it had gone viral.

Beware Of Fake News