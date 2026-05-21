Cockroach Janta Party’s X Handle Blocked In India Hours After It Crossed 13 Million Followers On Instagram

New Delhi: The X account of the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was withheld in India on Thursday, setting off a fresh social media storm just hours after the satirical political movement overtook the BJP’s official Instagram account in follower count.

The development was confirmed by party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who shared a screenshot showing the account blocked in India and wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party's account has been withheld in India.”

The blocking came at a dramatic moment for the meme-driven Gen-Z campaign, which has exploded across social media over the past few days, tapping into youth frustration over unemployment, exam paper leaks, governance, political discourse and institutional accountability.

Overtook BJP On Instagram

The controversy intensified because the move came shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party crossed 13.3 million followers on Instagram, overtaking the BJP’s official handle, which currently has around 8.8 million followers on the platform.

Advertisement

The Congress still remains ahead with over 13 million followers, while the Aam Aadmi Party trails significantly behind with 1.9 million followers.

What began as an internet satire campaign has now snowballed into one of the biggest viral political phenomena online, with thousands of memes, parody posters and political jokes flooding Instagram and X.

Advertisement

The movement describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth” and operates under the slogan, “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy.”

From Meme To Political Flashpoint

The name “Cockroach Janta Party” itself emerged after controversial remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last week.

Referring to some unemployed youth and online activists, the CJI had allegedly compared them to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, sparking widespread outrage online and triggering a flood of memes.

Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University graduate and former AAP social media campaign worker, later said the comments became the emotional trigger behind the movement.

In just days, the CJP transformed from satire into a larger online protest symbol, particularly among young users frustrated with jobs, exams and politics.

Social Media Divided Over Blocking

The withholding of the account triggered sharp and polarised reactions online, with supporters calling it an attack on satire and critics accusing the movement of hiding political propaganda behind memes.

One user wrote, “Government trying to block internet satire in 2026 is honestly peak comedy. Every time an account gets withheld: 10 more accounts appear.”

Another commented, “Withholding the Cockroach Janta Party account just because it rapidly became a platform for dissenting youth is a terrible look for digital democracy.”

Several users questioned whether satire and criticism were being treated as threats, with comments like: “Where is freedom of speech?” and “You can outreach BJP buddy, India is just democratic for name sake.”

But the backlash was equally fierce from critics of the movement.

Some users accused the CJP of attempting to provoke unrest and push a disguised opposition narrative.

“Scratch the surface of this ‘satire’ and the political reality comes out. CJP was founded by a former AAP social media worker,” one post read.

Another user mocked the blocking by saying, “So HIT spray worked.”

Others went further, posting: “Cockroaches should not increase, they should be eradicated immediately.”

Political Heat Around Viral Satire

The controversy has once again spotlighted the growing role of meme culture and digital satire in Indian politics, especially among Gen-Z audiences who increasingly consume politics through Instagram reels, parody accounts and viral trends instead of traditional campaigning.

The speed with which the Cockroach Janta Party rose and the equally rapid reaction to it has now turned a meme campaign into a full-blown political flashpoint online.