Coldplay Fan Who Shared ‘Kiss-Cam’ Clip Exposing CEO’s Affair with HR Head Breaks Silence on Cuddling Duo

At a Coldplay concert in Boston, a "kiss cam" incident involving the HR head and Astronomer CEO went viral and generated a lot of conversation.

The viral "kiss cam" scene from a recent Coldplay concert in Boston has unintentionally created a worldwide debate and commentary.

The public embrace between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR head, Kristin Cabot, was caught on camera and swiftly went viral on digital platforms and news networks throughout the globe.

The video, which was captured by Grace Springer, a 28-year-old Coldplay fan, shows Byron and Cabot sharing a kiss during the well-known "kiss cam" portion of the segment.

Since then, the video has received about 50 million views, making it viral on social media as well as on worldwide news programs.

The woman who filmed the now-famous incident, Springer, gave the parties involved a direct appraisal of the situation: "Play stupid games... win stupid prizes."

The US Sun quoted the Coldplay megafan as saying, "I had no idea who the couple was."

Moreover, Springer said, “…just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it... I feel horrible about taking over these people's lives, but go ahead and play dumb games and win dumb rewards”.

“With their future still in front of them, I hope their partners can move past this and have another chance at the happiness they deserve," she added.