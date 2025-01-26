'Come Fast...in the Mood': Uber Driver’s Creepy Texts to Woman Go Viral, Gets Banned

New Delhi: A Delhi-based lawyer shared a harrowing harassment incident on LinkedIn after booking an Uber. The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) lawyer posted a screenshot of inappropriate messages she received from the Uber driver.

In her post, she described the experience as "traumatic," writing, "We live in the 21st century, yet things are still so pathetic and traumatic for people every day, where even an auto driver can harass you in broad daylight in one of the poshest areas of the city."

She also criticized Uber's grievance redressal process and slow response to the incident.

"I booked this from Uber, and after 5 minutes, I started receiving disturbing texts. I canceled the booking and filed a complaint, but Uber’s grievance redressal process seems to be sending a sympathetic message and forgetting about it. Is that how it works?" she added.

The post included screenshots of the inappropriate texts she received from the Uber driver: “Jaldi ao babu yrr. Man ho raha hai” ("Come fast, I am in the mood").

Uber's Response

Uber initially assured they would investigate the matter, stating that an incident response team could be contacted within 30 minutes of a trip.

In a follow-up post, the woman criticized Uber’s Grievance Officer, asking, “What if this same thing happened to other women during these so-called 48 hours of your policy? Are you prepared to take responsibility for my safety and the safety of other women out there?”