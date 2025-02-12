'Comedy Ki Limit Honi Chahiye...': Food Delivery App's Ad Takes a Dig at Ranveer Allahbadia Amid Controversy

Ever heard the quote "aapda mai avsar"? If not, then this food delivery app can be a perfect example of it. Amid the recent controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on 'India's Got Latent,' this food delivery app took a dig at the row surrounding the internet comedy show.

Magicpin, the food delivery app, shared a picture on X with an advertisement that read, "INDIA'S LOST TALENT. Comedy ki limit honi chahiye par discounts ki nahi."

A group of animated characters, pictured laughing at the bottom of the advertisement, resembled the judges on Samay Raina's popular and controversial show, 'India's Got Latent.

See the Post:

The caption of the post read, "Can we get back the magic in comedy?"

The post went viral on social media, crossing 3 lakh views. Many X users commented on the post, calling it "aapda mein avsar."

One user commented, "Discount to definitely unlimited honi chahiye."

Another said, "Discount ki koi limit nahi hogi, ye toh comedy se bhi sahi hai."

A third user wrote, "Theek hai, 100% discount de dena." Another remarked, "Comedians need this type of humor!"

"True, isi baat pe ek 10K ka voucher de do." A fourth user joked, "Discounts should definitely be unlimited!"

What is Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Misogynist' Remark Controversy?

Recently, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The episode, which was shot in November, premiered last week on YouTube (now deleted). It featured Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh as guests. During the episode, Ranveer asked one of the contestants, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" While the audience laughed at the question, it didn't go down well with netizens when it went viral.

A video of his "dark joke" caused a massive stir on social media, with people criticizing him and urging others to unfollow or unsubscribe from Allahbadia and Samay Raina.