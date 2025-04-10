'Comes with a Resume': Netizens Can't Stop Laughing at Rs 1300 Tomato Viral Video

Viral Video: What is the rate of tomatoes these days? You might be shocked to hear this a viral video shows the price of one tomato reaching Rs 1300 ($16). The video has quickly gone viral, surprising and amusing people online.

In the video, a vlogger shows off the expensive tomato, saying it was bought from a farmer’s market. What makes this tomato so special? Well, according to the packaging, it has a 'resume' or at least, that’s what the note says!

A vlogger in a viral video reads out a note attached to a tomato's packaging, explaining the 'gentle farming practices' used to grow it. The note says the tomato was grown with bamboo tools, exposed to affirmations, and planted in special heirloom soil, making it an 'artisan product.

After tasting the tomato, the vlogger humorously asks, 'Does it taste like $16?' While admitting it wasn’t worth the high price, they say they would pay $12 for it again, making viewers laugh even more.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked funny reactions on Instagram, with people joking about the tomato’s fancy life.

Here’s How Internet Users Reacted:

One user commented, "The tomato has a resume."

Another wrote, "I want to live this tomato's life."

A third user joked, "Does it have a LinkedIn profile?"