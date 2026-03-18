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  • Viral Or Viral Disaster? Netizens Brutally Troll Couple Over ‘Cinematic’ Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Pond | WATCH

Updated 18 March 2026 at 18:56 IST

Viral Or Viral Disaster? Netizens Brutally Troll Couple Over ‘Cinematic’ Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Pond | WATCH

A couple has taken the internet by storm after their decision to hold a pre-wedding photo shoot in a pond went viral, leaving social media users both baffled and amused.

Namya Kapur
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Viral Or Viral Disaster? Netizens Brutally Troll Couple Over ‘Cinematic’ Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Pond | WATCH
Viral Or Viral Disaster? Netizens Brutally Troll Couple Over ‘Cinematic’ Pre-Wedding Photoshoot In Pond | WATCH | Image: X

In the world of pre-wedding content, where couples often chase the perfect golden-hour glow or a scenic mountain backdrop, one duo has decided to take the plunge, literally, into a muddy pond.

What was intended to be a "cinematic" masterpiece has instead become the internet’s latest laughing stock, leaving social media users questioning the fine line between creativity and chaos.

A Scene from a movie?

The viral video, which began circulating on X on Wednesday, features a couple floating in thick, brownish pond water. 

This shoot involved a dedicated team of photographers standing knee-deep in the muck, and a level of professional intensity usually reserved for a Christopher Nolan film set.

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While the couple maintained expressions of eternal love and serene devotion, the surrounding environment told a different story. 

The visuals, rather than being romantic, struck many as a strange place, looking less like a wedding announcement and more like the opening scene of a survival thriller.

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The Internet’s Field Day

As with any unconventional trend, the internet was quick to weigh in. The comments section turned into a roast session, with users competing for the most savage comparison.

“When the budget says ‘simple photoshoot’ but the director says ‘Titanic meets Gangnam Style’,” joked one user. 

“Next level: couple drowning romantically while the drone films it in 8K for Reels," wrote another user.

“Are they getting married or is this a sneak peek of the next season of Crime Patrol?" wrote a third user.

A fourth user added, “Looks more like a post-wedding shoot after the first big fight!”

"Is this a wedding photoshoot or a death wish? said a fifth user.

A sixth user said, "Pre-wedding postmortem shoot, huh? Rehearsing married life already?"

A seventh user wrote, “Song that will play in the background of their pre-wedding video ”Dubb jaon teri aankhon ki ocean nain slow motion main".

The viral sensation has sparked a debate about the evolution of pre-wedding culture. 

As the pressure to "go viral" increases, couples and photographers are frequently pushing boundaries to stand out in a feed. 

From dangling off cliffs to posing in heavy traffic, the quest for the unique often eclipses the actual sentiment.

Also Read: Odisha: Man Miraculously Survives And Walks Away From Elephant's Foot In Dhenkanal | WATCH
 

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 18 March 2026 at 18:53 IST