Published 08:58 IST, August 13th 2024
'Cyber Attack' in Musk-Trump Interview Sparks Meme Fest on Internet, Here's How Netizens React
Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) experiences was delayed by a cyber attack, leading to widespread memes and reactions online
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Several internet users have labelled the it as the "interview of the century". | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:58 IST, August 13th 2024