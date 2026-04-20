'Dadi Rocks': 73-Year-Young Woman Goes Paragliding At Himachal, Stuns Internet | Watch

New Delhi: A 73-year-old woman who went paragliding at Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing, one of the country's most popular adventure destinations, has inspired social media users to live life to the fullest, regardless of age. Some tend to believe that such activities are only for the young, but the elderly woman's enthusiasm challenged that idea, proving that age is just a number and what truly matters is staying young at heart.

A video of her experience, shared on Instagram by paragliding instructor Arun Singh, captured the entire moment. It showed her calm demeanour and eagerness to try something new. The brief conversation between the two has since gone viral online.

At the beginning of the video, the instructor asks, “Dadi, kya age hai aapki? (Grandmother, what is your age?)” She replies, “Meri age 73 hai. (My age is 73.)” The woman then reveals that she is not entirely new to such adventures and has tried similar activities before.

“Chhota mota kiya tha Mussoorie mein. (No, I had done similar small activities in Mussoorie.),” she says. Later, when the instructor asks, “Dadi, kaisa lag raha hai aapko experience? (Grandmother, how are you finding the experience?),” she responds, “Bahut achha lag raha hai. Bahut unique experience hai. (It feels very good. It is a very unique experience.)”

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The video was widely shared across social media platforms, with many users praising her confidence and fearless attitude.

One user said, “Adorable! Super enthusiastic lady living life queen size!” Another commented, “Live life your way! Never give up on your dreams!”

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