Dangerous Stunt: Noida Trio Makes Reel on Moving Fortuner, Fined Rs 33,000 as Video Goes Viral
In the video, one man can be seen sitting on the SUV's windshield while two others clung to the doors.
Noida Viral Video: A late-night car stunt by three men in Noida, set to the popular Squid Games Season 2 song “Round and Round,” has gone viral and resulted in ₹33,000 fine.
The video, widely shared on social media, shows a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner SUV performing stunts at a roundabout.
3 Men Performs Dangerous Stunt on SUV
The video shows one man is seen sitting on the windshield while two others cling to the doors as the car moves. The trio appears to enjoy the ride as the Squid Games track plays in the background.
The dangerous stunt sparked outrage online for violating safety and traffic rules.
Noida Police Issues Fine Over Viral Video
Responding quickly, Noida Police slapped the vehicle owner with a ₹33,000 fine for offenses such as reckless driving, using tinted glass, driving without insurance, and not wearing seat belts.
Social media users praised the police action, calling it a much-needed response to such risky behavior on public roads.
