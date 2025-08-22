Days After Army Jawan Assault At Meerut Toll Plaza, Staff Captured Saluting Military Vehicles In Another Viral Video

Meerut: Days after a brutal assault on an Army Jawan at a Meerut toll plaza surfaced, an amazing transformation was noticed at various toll plazas across India, particularly on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Following a viral video of the assault on Army Jawan Kapil Singh at a toll plaza in Meerut, toll staff are now being trained to salute army vehicles and behave courteously with consumers. The change in behaviour is a direct result of the incident, which led to massive anger and prompted action against the perpetrators.

A purported video surfaced from one such location, the Kashi toll plaza located on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where toll staff were spotted offering salutes to army trucks as they passed by. Videos of this warm gesture have gone viral, showing a visible change in the conduct of toll staff. The company responsible for managing the toll plazas, SKM Tollways Company, has taken proactive steps to train its employees on how to interact with army personnel and consumers. The training included saluting soldiers and behaving courteously, showcasing respect and professionalism.

In the Indian Armed Forces, salutes are a time-honoured tradition that symbolises respect, discipline, and unity among personnel. The change in behaviour at toll plazas is a welcome development, reflecting an effort to promote respect and courtesy towards personnel in uniform.

The people have been reacting positively towards the training provided by SKM Tollways Company, calling it a step in the right direction in promoting a culture of respect and professionalism at toll plazas. The company's efforts to ensure that its employees interact courteously with army personnel and consumers were commended by the people.