Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc At Delhi Airport: Shed Breaks, Water Floods Terminal In Shocking Video

Updated May 25th 2025, 18:53 IST
Delhi Airport Viral Video: Passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were caught in an unexpected downpour on Saturday night when heavy rainfall tore through the shed, causing water to gush across the terminal in a dramatic scene. Video of the incident quickly went viral, capturing the chaotic moment at the IGI airport.
According to witnesses, the intense rainstorm caused structural damage, with rainwater pouring through the broken shed and splashing water everywhere across the terminal, as shown in the viral video.
This is not the first incident of its kind, as heavy rain and thunderstorms have previously damaged Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing structural damage and affecting vehicles in the parking area during past extreme weather events.
As the monsoon season approaches, authorities are expected to evaluate the airport infrastructure and implement preventive measures to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruptions caused by extreme weather conditions.
Published May 25th 2025, 18:49 IST