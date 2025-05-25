Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc At Delhi Airport: Shed Breaks, Water Floods Terminal In Shocking Video

Delhi Airport Viral Video: Passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were caught in an unexpected downpour on Saturday night when heavy rainfall tore through the shed, causing water to gush across the terminal in a dramatic scene. Video of the incident quickly went viral, capturing the chaotic moment at the IGI airport.

Delhi Airport Heavy Rain Viral Video

According to witnesses, the intense rainstorm caused structural damage, with rainwater pouring through the broken shed and splashing water everywhere across the terminal, as shown in the viral video.

This is not the first incident of its kind, as heavy rain and thunderstorms have previously damaged Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing structural damage and affecting vehicles in the parking area during past extreme weather events.