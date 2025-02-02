Delhi Bride’s Father Calls Off Wedding After Groom Dances to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: A wedding in Delhi took a dramatic turn when the bride’s father called off the ceremony after the groom danced to the popular Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

According to reports, the groom’s friends persuaded him to perform the dance, which, while well-received by some guests, was not appreciated by the bride's father.

The unusual incident took place on January 16 in New Delhi. The bride's father called the act inappropriate and, feeling disrespected, decided to call off the wedding.

The bride, left in tears, was comforted by the groom, who tried to explain that his actions were just for fun .

However, his explanation failed to convince the bride's father.

The incident quickly spread across social media and grabbed headlines, with netizens sharing posts about the incident, including a newspaper clipping with the headline: “Groom dances on 'Choli Ke Peeche' to entertain guests. Bride's father cancels the wedding.”

Netizens React:

One user commented, "The father-in-law made the right call, he didn’t want to see that dance every day after the wedding."

Another remarked, "If you play Choli Ke Peeche, I’ll dance at my own wedding too."

A third wrote, "It wasn’t an arranged marriage, it was an elimination round."