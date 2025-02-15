Delhi Metro Passenger Jumps Security Gate at Jamia Station, DMRC Responds After Viral Goes Video

Delhi Metro News: After the viral video of a passenger jumping over the automated fare collection (AFC) gates at Jamia Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, the DMRC has responded.

The incident went viral on the evening of February 13, Friday, and has drawn attention to issues of crowd management and safety within the metro system.

In the video, a large number of hooligans can be seen bypassing the AFC gates by jumping over them, with many recording the act on their mobile phones. The sudden surge in passengers led to congestion at the exit gates, causing some individuals to take this unusual route to exit the station.

Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that the incident was a momentary reaction due to the temporary increase in passenger numbers. Anuj Dayal, DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications), stated that security personnel and metro staff were present at the spot and managed the situation effectively.

DMRC further explained that the congestion occurred when two trains arrived simultaneously at the station, leading to a heavy influx of passengers. To manage the situation, authorities directed commuters to a side gate, where the incident was recorded. Despite the brief chaos, normalcy was soon restored, and the crowd dispersed shortly thereafter.

Delhi Metro Viral Video

The DMRC has urged passengers to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with metro staff to ensure smooth operations. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to rules and respecting the safety protocols in place to maintain order and security within the metro system.