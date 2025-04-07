'Appy Fizz Hai Guys': Delhi Metro Passenger Clarifies on Viral Drinking Video

New Delhi: A bizarre video from inside a Delhi Metro train has taken social media by storm, showing a man eating eggs and allegedly drinking alcohol onboard, an act that blatantly violates Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) rules. The clip, now trending on X (formerly Twitter), has left netizens both amused and shocked.

What's in the video?

The video opens with a man sitting on a reserved seat in what appears to be a standard metro coach. Dressed in a shirt and trousers, he begins by pulling a boiled egg out of his bag. What happens next is even more astonishing: he uses the metro's metal handrail to peel the egg, completely disregarding hygiene and public etiquette. The scene then escalates as the man nonchalantly prepares a glass of drink and begins drinking it right there in the coach.

Unbeknownst to him, another passenger records the entire act. The video has since gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions. Some users expressed disgust at the man's behavior, while others couldn't help but comment on the sheer audacity and absurdity of the scene.

“Now this is next-level meal planning,” joked one user. “DMRC should give him a lifetime ban,” wrote another.

While it remains unclear when and on which metro line the incident took place, the DMRC is yet to issue an official statement. However, eating and drinking alcohol on metro premises is strictly prohibited under DMRC guidelines, and violators can face fines or even imprisonment.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the growing trend of attention-seeking stunts in public spaces, often carried out for the sake of internet fame, at the cost of public decency and rules.

What Is The Truth?

Many users assumed the man was openly consuming alcohol on public transport, but he later clarified on social media that the drink in question was actually “Appy Fizz.” “Appy Fizz hai, guyz,” he wrote while sharing a video to clear the air.

What Do DMRC Rules Say?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has consistently urged passengers to follow social etiquette and public conduct protocols while travelling. After a previous incident involving a woman in a revealing outfit drew attention online, the DMRC had clarified that while clothing choices are personal, commuters should refrain from wearing attire that may offend others.