Delhi-Patna Flight Ticket Hits ₹21,469; Outraged Flyer Lambast Airlines Over ‘Loot-Like’ Surge

New Delhi: For frequent flyers, the rising cost of domestic airfares has become a source of frustration. A recent social media post by a frequent flyer highlights the plight of those who rely on air travel for work and family commitments.

Sanjeev Singh, a traveller who frequently flies between Patna and Delhi, described the exorbitant ticket prices as "robbery". The post shared by Flyer is now spreading like a wildfire, opening discussions about the state of India's aviation industry.

The flyer expressed dismay over the steep fares, even for short-haul flights, and criticised airlines for exploiting passengers. "Airlines have basically been handed a free pass to loot," the post read. The frustration only deepens when travelling with family, as the cumulative cost becomes overwhelming. The traveller also questioned the role of regulators, asking, "What's the point of having a regulator in this country if this is what we have to deal with?"

His viral post has been echoed by many across India, as domestic airfares continue to soar.

Delhi-Patna Flight Ticket Price Viral Post

Many came in support of Sanjeev, sharing the same ordeal in the comment section. One user wrote, "Yesterday I checked flights from Delhi to Leh, and it's showing 25k for one passenger. What a lot is going on."

"These companies have made Patna an impregnable fortress. If this is the situation now, then imagine what the situation is during Chhath, Durga Puja and Diwali ; you all know it. They just need an excuse to rob. Ideally, the air fare between Patna and Delhi should be a maximum of Rs 3,500-5,000," said another.

Factors such as demand-supply imbalances, limited competition, and uncontrolled operational expenses are often cited as reasons for the price hikes.

However, critics argue that the lack of transparency and accountability in pricing has left passengers feeling exploited.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, often faces criticism for its inability to address these concerns.

Frequent flyers, already burdened by the country's heavy tax structure, especially those in the middle-income group, are finding it increasingly difficult to afford domestic travel due to skyrocketing airfares.

Many are reconsidering their travel plans, opting for alternative modes of transportation or limiting trips altogether.