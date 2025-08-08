Delhi Restaurant Denies Entry to Couple in Indian Attire, Viral Video Sparks Social Media Debate

Viral News: An incident has come to light said to be from Delhi's Pitampura, where a couple was allegedly denied entry into Tubata Bar and Restaurant for wearing traditional Indian attire—a salwar-kameez and pant-t-shirt.

Delhi Restaurant Denies Entry to Couple in Indian Attire

The incident reportedly happened on August 3, and a video of the couple narrating their ordeal is now going viral on social media.

The couple alleged that they were stopped from entering the Pritampura Tubata restaurant Because the couple was wearing a suit-salwar and pant-t-shirt.

Viral video of couple floating on social media X by a user with a caption that reads, "This is how this Restaurant Tubata in Pitampura, Delhi treats Indians in Indian Attire. Looks as if we are getting back in to the era of "British Raj"."

They allege that the restaurant staff insulted Indian culture and misbehaved with them.

The man in the video questions the authority why was he denied entry for wearing a a salwar-kameez and pant-t-shirt.

Social Media Backlash

Netizens are giving mixed reaction on social media with some demanding the restaurant be shut down, accusing it of cultural discrimination where as others doubting the matter to be something else.

One user in her comment said, “Then how come this lady is allowed in Indian attire, this is a picture from restaurant's public page. Must be something else or PR ... just an assumption”

Another userin support of couple wrote, “This is unacceptable. It is simply Bad behaviour. No attire should be a case to refuse entry. No excuse.”