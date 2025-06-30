Devotee Claims Cockroach Found in Srisailam Laddoo Prasadam, Temple Denies | WATCH

Chennai: A devotee from Andhra Pradesh has alleged that he found a cockroach inside the laddoo prasadam given at the famous Srisailam Devasthanam temple. The man, identified as Saraschandra K, shared a video where a dead insect, believed to be a cockroach, could be seen inside the centre of the laddoo.

The incident reportedly took place on June 29, when Saraschandra visited the temple and received the laddoo as prasadam. Soon after discovering the insect, he filed a formal complaint with the temple’s executive officer and expressed disappointment over what he called "negligence" by the temple kitchen staff in charge of preparing the holy offering.

In his written complaint, Saraschandra mentioned that he was deeply hurt by the incident as it involved prasadam, which is considered sacred. “I visited the Srisailam Devasthanam on June 29, and in the laddoo prasadam, I found an insect which turned out to be a cockroach. This happened due to carelessness on the part of the temple staff while preparing the prasadam. Kindly look into the matter and resolve the issue,” he wrote.

However, the temple authorities have denied the allegation. Executive Officer of the Srisailam temple, Srinivasa Rao, said that the laddoo preparation process follows strict hygiene protocols and is carried out under the constant supervision of trained staff. He added that it is highly unlikely for a cockroach to be present inside the laddoo due to the cleanliness standards maintained at the preparation centre.

“The laddoos are made in a clean and hygienic environment with proper supervision at every stage. There is no chance of any insect, including a cockroach, entering the laddoo during preparation,” Rao stated in response to the complaint.