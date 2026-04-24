‘Dharm Ka Majak...’: Viral Video Shows Devotees Jumping Barricades, Pushing Each Other At Kedarnath Temple | WATCH

Viral: Sometimes, faith brings people together, and sometimes, the crowd becomes the story. Just as the doors of Kedarnath Temple opened on April 22, marking the beginning of this year’s Char Dham Yatra, thousands of pilgrims rushed in for darshan. The first day saw an incredible footfall, with approximately 38,000 people visiting the shrine.

But what should have been a spiritual beginning rapidly became disturbing.

A viral video from the temple premises shows things getting out of hand. In the video, people can be seen jumping over barricades, pushing past lines, and attempting to skip lines. The crowd gets so tightly packed that movement becomes difficult. At one point, the situation appears to be dangerous with some people appearing to have been crushed by the surge.

The viral video was shared on X by an account named Wellu. It quickly picked up traction, gathering 136.1K likes, 114 comments, 1.3K likes, and 281 reshares.

Advertisement

The caption read, “Bhai, people like these should have their hands and feet broken, only then will they reform after turning this country into a heavy-penalty nation."

“What are we turning into?”: Internet reacts

The comment section turned into a debate on discipline, faith, and basic civic sense.

Advertisement

One user said, “They made places of worship into a tourist spot. dharm ka majak bana diya. Earlier people used to visit them for peace. now anyone can walk in.” (They’ve turned religion into a joke.)

Another shared a personal experience, “I gave up on big temples after just 2 trips, one to Ujjain and one to Vrindavan. Also if you are travelling with women, be extra careful.”

One comment pointed at education, “School, College main civic sense sikhana jaruri hai” (Civic sense should be taught in schools and colleges.) Another took a harsher stance, “It is better to not go to any religious place.”

Someone else questioned devotion itself, “None of them even ever read Bhagwat Geeta I can guarantee.” Frustration over public behavior was clear in this remark, “Civic sense dead long back here, only force can save us…fines, punishment etc”

Another user highlighted systemic issues, “One should never visit temples until temples are safe, out of gov control and VIP culture is stopped.”

A short but sharp reaction read, “What disgrace,” Some blamed upbringing and education, “Schools now days forget to teach discipline and parents forget to teach characters.”

Drawing a parallel with everyday life, one user wrote, “And then we wonder why on 2 lane road, people don’t maintain their lane and form a queue rather than creating a jam!”

And perhaps the most ironic observation came from this comment, “They walked so many km for darshan & yet want to jump over to save few meters distance”

Bihar’s Sheetla Mata Temple Stampede

Concerns about crowd mismanagement arise at a time when many people have already been shocked by a horrific event. On March 31, 2026, a stampede occurred in the Sheetla Mata Temple in Bihar's Nalanda district, killing at least nine people.

The State government has provided an ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh for the families of the slain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ₹2 lakh for relatives of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured from the PM Relief Fund.

Following the incident, the district authorities closed the temple to address the problem. Locals claimed that there were no adequate security measures in place to manage the gathering.