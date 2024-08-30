sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘Diabetes Juice’: Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Mango Juice Production

Published 17:58 IST, August 30th 2024

‘Diabetes Juice’: Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Mango Juice Production

A viral video shows the alarming process of making mango juice, showing artificial ingredients and chemicals, sparking outrage and concern among viewers online.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Diabetes Juice’: Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Mango Juice Production
‘Diabetes Juice’: Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Mango Juice Production | Image: Instagram: yourbrownasmr
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:58 IST, August 30th 2024